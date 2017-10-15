Austria's next chancellor a 31-year-old conservative, early results show

Story highlights Kurz's win could mean the country's far-right party joins a governing coalition

Immigration was a key issue in the election campaign period

Vienna (CNN) Sebastian Kurz, a 31-year-old conservative, is set to become the next chancellor of Austria and Europe's youngest leader, though he will likely need to form a coalition to rule, early results from Sunday's election show.

The People's Party (OVP), which Kurz has led since May, is widely expected to form an alliance with the Freedom Party (FPO), putting the far right in an Austrian governing coalition for the first time in more than 10 years.

According to preliminary results , the OVP has gained the largest share of Parliament's powerful National Council, with more than 31% of the vote. That should translate to 61 of 183 seats.

Sebastian Kurz and his girlfriend, Susanne Thier, leaving a polling station after voting in Vienna on Sunday.

Kurz gave a speech at his party headquarters in Vienna following early results, promising a new style of leadership.

"We have been given a great responsibility by the voters today. We should be aware of that and that people are putting a lot of hope in our movement. There is a lot to do. It's about establishing a new political style in our country," he said.