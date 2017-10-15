Breaking News

31-year-old conservative to become Austrian chancellor, exit poll predicts

By Angela Dewan, Atika Shubert and Nadine Schmidt, CNN

Updated 12:42 PM ET, Sun October 15, 2017

Sebastian Kurz, Austrian Foreign Minister and leader of the conservative Austrian People's Party (OeVP), arrives to speak to supporters outside OeVP headquarters on October 13, 2017 in Vienna, Austria. Austria faces parliamentary elections on October 15 and the OeVP is currently leading in polls. Many analysts predict the OeVP will form a coalition with the right-wing Austria Freedom Party (FPOe) in the next Austrian government.
Vienna (CNN)Sebastian Kurz, a 31-year-old conservative, is set to become the next chancellor of Austria and Europe's youngest leader, though his party appears to have failed to win an outright majority, an exit poll predicts.

Kurz's People's Party (OVP) will gain the most seats in the National Council, winning 57 of 183, according to the exit poll by state broadcaster ORF.
The OVP is widely expected to form a coalition with the Freedom Party (FPO), which will win 51 seats, according to the poll. This would put a far-right party in an Austrian governing coalition for the first time in more than 10 years.
The FPO is headed up by Heinz Christian-Strache, who has called for "minus migration" and a ban on "fascistic Islam."
    Exit polls are not final results and the number of votes and seats given to one party may change.
    The result essentially makes the FPO a kingmaker, in a country that has decided to shift to the right less than a year after voting against a far-right presidency.
    The election was widely watched across Europe, where there has been a rise of populist far-right parties, many of which have campaigned on anti-immigration platforms.
    Unlike Germany's far-right AfD party -- which won its first seats in the Bundestag in the federal elections there last month -- the FPO has a long history in Austria's Parliament and was part of a coalition government between 2000 and 2005.