31-year-old conservative to become Austrian chancellor, exit poll predicts

Vienna (CNN) Sebastian Kurz, a 31-year-old conservative, is set to become the next chancellor of Austria and Europe's youngest leader, though his party appears to have failed to win an outright majority, an exit poll predicts.

Kurz's People's Party (OVP) will gain the most seats in the National Council, winning 57 of 183, according to the exit poll by state broadcaster ORF.

The OVP is widely expected to form a coalition with the Freedom Party (FPO), which will win 51 seats, according to the poll. This would put a far-right party in an Austrian governing coalition for the first time in more than 10 years.

Exit polls are not final results and the number of votes and seats given to one party may change.

