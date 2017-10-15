James Corden apologizes for Harvey Weinstein jokes

Story highlights At a gala hosted by amfAR Friday, Corden joked about the harassment and assault allegations lodged at disgraced movie mogul Weinstein.

Two of Weinstein's alleged rape victims criticized Corden's remarks.

(CNN) Late-night host James Corden apologized for jokes he made about Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced producer who is the target of a growing number of sexual harassment and abuse accusations.

Corden told the jokes Friday at a gala hosted by amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research -- and he took to Twitter Sunday for his mea culpa.

"To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey's inexcusable behavior, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims," Corden wrote. "I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention."

Weinstein, through a spokesperson, has "unequivocally" denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex."

Corden's comments were captured on video by the Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter . To a mixture of groans and laughs, Corden delivered a series of quips that alluded to the specific nature of the accusations against Weinstein.