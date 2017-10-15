Breaking News

CNN 10 - October 16, 2017

Updated 6:10 PM ET, Sun October 15, 2017

October 16, 2017

A down-the-middle explainer on President Trump's decision not to recertify the Iran nuclear deal is our first report this Monday. That's followed by a look at the nation that's expected to overtake China as the world's most populous. Coverage of a flying police vehicle and a CNN Hero's work to help ill children round out our show.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
