ISIS-affiliated leaders killed in Southern Philippines

Manila, Philippines (CNN) Two key ISIS-affiliated leaders engaged in a standoff with Philippines forces in the southern city of Marawi have been killed, the country's Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Monday.

The two leaders were named as Isnilon Hapilon, who was declared the terror group's emir for Southeast Asia, and Omar Maute, a leader of a local militant group that had pledged allegiance to ISIS.

The pair were killed, along with seven other militants, while attempting to exit a building at street level during a four-hour firefight, Gen. Eduardo Ano of the Philippines Armed Forces said at a news conference. Maute was shot in the head by a sniper.

Their bodies were positively identified by a former hostage, Ano said. They will be buried in accordance with Islamic rites in an undisclosed location.

"It will be just a matter of days before it can finally be declared that Marawi has been liberated from the clutches of terrorists," he said.