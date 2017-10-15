ISIS-affiliated leaders killed in Southern Philippines

Manila, Philippines (CNN) Two key ISIS-affiliated leaders engaged in a standoff with Philippines forces in the southern city of Marawi have been killed, the country's Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Monday.

The two leaders were named as Isnilon Hapilon, who was declared terror group's emir for Southeast Asia, and Omar Maute, a leader of a local militant group that had pledged allegiance to ISIS.

The FBI was offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading directly to Hapilon's apprehension or conviction for a litany of alleged crimes, including hostage taking, murder, and terrorist activities.

The battle for Marawi began on May 23 , when the military launched an operation targeting Hapilon on the island of Mindanao, where Marawi is located.

Hapilon was thought to have issued an emergency call for reinforcements from members of the Maute group, which was headed by Omar and his brother Abdullah.

