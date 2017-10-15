Venezuelans face long lines, confusion in first major vote since violent election

Story highlights Venezuelans voting for country's governorships

July election erupted in deadly violence

Caracas, Venezuela (CNN) Venezuelans returned to voting booths Sunday for the first major election since July's controversial and deadly vote for a constituent assembly.

This time they're deciding on governorships of the country's 23 states.

Currently government loyalists hold all but three governorships, but observers said there's a chance for the opposition to make gains.

"If the vote were to be completely free and fair, the (opposition) would likely win between 18 and 21 states," according to an analysis by the Eurasia Group, a political risk research and consulting firm.

Vzlans hit the polls to elect State governors amid chaos on candidates, voting centres.. flier tells u exactly what to cross #ThisIsVzla pic.twitter.com/dDf8LzbIBI — stefano pozzebon (@StePozzebon) October 15, 2017

In the lead-up to election day, the opposition accused electoral authorities of making the ballots confusing and moving polling locations in opposition strongholds in an effort to boost pro-government candidates.

