Mogadishu bombings kill 'unprecedented number of civilians'

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) At least 277 people have now been confirmed killed in Saturday's double car bombing in Mogadishu, making it the deadliest incident in Somalia's modern history.

Somalia's Ministry of Information said 300 people remained in hospitals after the October 14 attack.

The number of casualties may rise as rescuers continue to pull more bodies from the rubble, the Ministry said.

Somalia's Information Minister told CNN Monday that in addition to 277 killed, 40 of those wounded in the attack had injuries too severe to be treated in Mogadishu and were at the airport to be airlifted to Turkey for treatment.

The Office of the President on Sunday announced the nation is in three days of mourning, with the national flag lowered at half-staff to honor those killed.

