Somalia explosions kill at least 100 in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) At least 100 people are dead after two car bombs rocked the Somali capital of Mogadishu, Police Captain Farah Osman said Sunday

The attacks happened Saturday.

The initial explosion destroyed dozens of stalls and a popular hotel in the heart of the city.

Qatar's Embassy was also severely damaged, according to a statement from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. One member of the embassy staff suffered minor injuries, the statement said.

Minutes after the first blast, a second vehicle bomb went off nearby.

