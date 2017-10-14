Puerto Rico's death toll from Hurricane Maria now stands at 48

Story highlights A patient dies after being unable to get to dialysis treatment on time

Number of deaths may rise, with scores unaccounted for after last month's hurricane

(CNN) The death toll from Hurricane Maria has risen to 48 in Puerto Rico, the territory's Department of Public Safety said. Saturday.

Puerto Ricans still face a daily struggle for food, water and other necessities while coping with the devastation to their homes and businesses more than three weeks after the powerful hurricane slammed ashore on the US commonwealth.

Among the recent deaths was a patient unable to get to dialysis treatment on time, and another person complaining of chest pains died after bad road conditions delayed a trip to the hospital, the department said.

The number of deaths may rise, with scores of people unaccounted for after last month's hurricane.

Thousands have fled Puerto Rico since Maria hit September 20. But for the millions remaining the hunt for basic necessities is never-ending.

