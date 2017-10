(CNN) An 8-year-old girl died Saturday after falling from a cruise ship's interior atrium to a lower deck, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

The Carnival Cruise Lines ship Carnival Glory had finished its voyage and docked at Port Miami when the child fell around 8:15 a.m., police said.

Emergency personnel transported the child to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she died, police said.

Investigators with the police department homicide department are working with Carnival Cruise Lines to discover details of the incident, police said.

"We understand that the child may have fallen 20 or so feet from a landing," Miami Fire-Rescue spokesman Capt. Ignatius Carroll said at a news conference, CNN affiliate WFOR reported.

