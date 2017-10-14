Story highlights Lynne Anderson Powell died with one of her dogs

(CNN) When towering flames swept over their neighborhood in Sonoma County, George and Lynne Anderson Powell started rounding up their four border collies.

"We had no warning and at 1 in the morning, we looked up and there was a wall of fire coming over the house," George Powell said.

His wife grabbed their dog Gemma and drove down the road early Monday leading out of their rural neighborhood in her blue Prius.

The other three dogs were terrified, so it took George Powell a few minutes to find them and get them in his car, he said. He followed his wife of 33 years shortly afterward.

"When I went down 15 minutes later, I didn't know that she had already gone off the road and was consumed by flames," Powell said.

