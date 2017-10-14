Breaking News

California fires: Deputies braved flames to evacuate residents

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 5:40 AM ET, Sat October 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bodycam video shows dramatic wildfire rescue
Bodycam video shows dramatic wildfire rescue

    JUST WATCHED

    Bodycam video shows dramatic wildfire rescue

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bodycam video shows dramatic wildfire rescue 00:56

Story highlights

  • At least 36 people killed in wildfires
  • Winds threaten to impact wildfires, forecasters say

(CNN)As walls of flames and thick plumes of smoke continued to tear through Northern California Saturday, grim stories are emerging of the desperate attempts to save people in one of the state's deadliest wildfires.

The fire has killed 36 people, with many victims so badly burned, their bodies were reduced to ash and bones when rescuers found them. In some cases, authorities have used dental records, fingerprints, tattoos and serial numbers on hip implants to identify victims.
"We've been forced to work that direction because we may not have enough information to identify people because of the ... severity of the burn," Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano said Thursday.
    Since the wind-drive fires began nearly a week ago, they have been fast and ruthless, shifting without much notice and destroying thousands of structures. The fires spread so fast in the middle of the night that many residents and first responders were caught off guard.

    Deputies dodge flames

    Read More
    Newly released bodycam footage shows a Sonoma County deputy racing to help residents flee the fire, surrounded by flying embers.
    "Sir, you gotta go," the deputy shouts.
    As the deputy is driving through neighborhoods with trees engulfed in flames, clouds of hot ash hit the windshield of his patrol car.
    "I gotta get out of here," the deputy says. "I'm in a bad spot."
    The deputy was among 15 law enforcement officers going door-to-door in Sonoma County urging residents to evacuate, CNN affiliate KPIX reported.
    Californians say they didn&#39;t receive emergency wildfire alerts
    Californians say they didn't receive emergency wildfire alerts
    "The video really tells the story of how dangerous and how difficult the event was," Giordano said Friday. "It is not over. Stay away from the houses and understand the severity of what this fire can do."
    This outbreak of wildfires has become one of the deadliest in the state history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
    Thirty-six people have been killed and more than 200 have been reported missing since the wildfires began Sunday night.
    Colby Clark, left, comforts her mother, Bonnie Trexler, after law enforcement escorted them to Trexler&#39;s home in Napa, California, to retrieve medicine and personal items on Wednesday, October 11. Trexler was one of the lucky few in her neighborhood whose home was spared. Deadly wildfires have been tearing through the state, destroying homes and businesses and prompting evacuation orders.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Colby Clark, left, comforts her mother, Bonnie Trexler, after law enforcement escorted them to Trexler's home in Napa, California, to retrieve medicine and personal items on Wednesday, October 11. Trexler was one of the lucky few in her neighborhood whose home was spared. Deadly wildfires have been tearing through the state, destroying homes and businesses and prompting evacuation orders.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 32
    Highway Patrol officers go door to door to ask Sonoma residents to evacuate their homes as a wildfire approaches on October 11.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Highway Patrol officers go door to door to ask Sonoma residents to evacuate their homes as a wildfire approaches on October 11.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 32
    Homes are destroyed in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa on October 11.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Homes are destroyed in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa on October 11.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 32
    The sign of a Firestone store malfunctions in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    The sign of a Firestone store malfunctions in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, October 10.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 32
    Damaged winemaking vats and tanks stand in ashes and debris at the Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Damaged winemaking vats and tanks stand in ashes and debris at the Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 32
    Smoke clouds the sun from wildfires burning in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley on October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Smoke clouds the sun from wildfires burning in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley on October 10.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 32
    Mary Caughey, center in blue, reacts after finding her wedding ring in the remains of her home in Kenwood on October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Mary Caughey, center in blue, reacts after finding her wedding ring in the remains of her home in Kenwood on October 10.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 32
    Puddles of melted metal trail away from a burned-out car near Napa on October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Puddles of melted metal trail away from a burned-out car near Napa on October 10.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 32
    A TV cameraman inches closer to a burning building at a winery in Napa Valley on Monday, October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A TV cameraman inches closer to a burning building at a winery in Napa Valley on Monday, October 9.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 32
    A firefighting plane helps battle a blaze just north of Tustin on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A firefighting plane helps battle a blaze just north of Tustin on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 32
    A historic barn burns in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A historic barn burns in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 32
    The Santa Rosa Hilton Hotel burns to the ground on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    The Santa Rosa Hilton Hotel burns to the ground on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 32
    Jim Stites watches as part of his neighborhood burns in Fountaingrove on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Jim Stites watches as part of his neighborhood burns in Fountaingrove on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 32
    Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area of a Santa Rosa trailer park on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area of a Santa Rosa trailer park on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 32
    A man rushes to save his house as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A man rushes to save his house as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 32
    Kristine Pond searches what&#39;s left of her family&#39;s home in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Kristine Pond searches what's left of her family's home in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 32
    Police cars block State Route 241 as smoke rises above Orange on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Police cars block State Route 241 as smoke rises above Orange on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 32
    A firefighter douses flames in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A firefighter douses flames in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 32
    A woman moves horses in Orange as strong Santa Ana winds blow smoke from the Canyon 2 fire toward them on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A woman moves horses in Orange as strong Santa Ana winds blow smoke from the Canyon 2 fire toward them on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 32
    A firefighter douses flames at a home in Anaheim on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A firefighter douses flames at a home in Anaheim on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 32
    Traffic backs up as people flee Orange on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Traffic backs up as people flee Orange on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 32
    Santa Rosa residents sift through the remains of a burned home on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Santa Rosa residents sift through the remains of a burned home on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 32
    The remains of fire-damaged homes and cars smolder at a Santa Rosa trailer park on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    The remains of fire-damaged homes and cars smolder at a Santa Rosa trailer park on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 32
    A tent structure built for the Safeway Open golf tournament burns in Napa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A tent structure built for the Safeway Open golf tournament burns in Napa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 32
    Fire consumes a barn in Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Fire consumes a barn in Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 32
    Smoke rises in the hills east of Napa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Smoke rises in the hills east of Napa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 32
    A man passes a burning house in Napa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A man passes a burning house in Napa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 32
    The remains of fire-damaged homes are seen in Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    The remains of fire-damaged homes are seen in Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 32
    A wildfire burns behind the Sonoma Raceway on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A wildfire burns behind the Sonoma Raceway on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 32
    A building burns in Napa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A building burns in Napa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 32
    Flames overtake a building in the Napa wine region on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Flames overtake a building in the Napa wine region on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 32
    Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 32
    02 california wildfires 101204 california wildfires 101230 california wildfires 101103 california wildfires 101227 california wildfires 101025 california fire 1010 18 california wildfires 101019 california wildfires 1010TEASE 02 cnnphotos deadly wildfires RESTRICTED17 california wildfires 1010TEASE 03 cnnphotos deadly wildfires 24 california wildfires 101001 CA wildfire 101029 california wildfires 01 ca wildfire 101003 ca wildfire 101004 ca wildfire 101006 ca wildfire 101031 california wildfires32 california wildfires07 ca wildfire 101030 california wildfires02 ca wildfire 101006 california wildfires 100912 california wildfires 100908 ca wildfire 101020 california wildfires 100910 california wildfires 100908 california wildfires 1009TEASE 01 cnnphotos deadly wildfires RESTRICTED09 ca wildfire 101004 california wildfires 1009

    Dangerous winds

    Firefighters have made progress containing the flames but winds expected Saturday could impact the deadly fires.
    "We are very concerned about what can potentially happen over the weekend," the National Weather Service said.
    Forecasters say winds of 30-40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph could challenge the firefighters' gains.
    The 48,000-plus acre Atlas fire in Napa and Solano counties was 45% contained Friday night -- up from 3% the day earlier. The 46,000-plus acre Nuns fire in Sonoma County -- an amalgamation of three recently merged fires north and west of Glen Ellen -- was 10% contained.
    The 35,000-acre Tubbs fire in Napa and Sonoma counties was 44% under control. The 34,000-acre Redwood and Potter fires in Mendocino County were 20% contained.
    Wildfires have burned more than 221,000 acres throughout California and if any new fires start, officials said they can spread extremely rapidly.

    Searching through the rubble

    Cadaver dogs and searchers were going through what was left of a mobile home park in Santa Rosa, where 2,800 residences have been destroyed.
    "We start with a bedroom because this fire occurred at night we think a lot of people were in their bedrooms," Sonoma County Sheriff's spokesman Spencer Crum told CNN affiliate KOVR of Sacramento.
    Crews inspected the debris, combing through wheelchairs, mattresses and pieces of metal trying to identify bodies amid the ashes.
    "The searchers have a hard time...I mean, we're all humans...it's hard to come over here day after day after day," Crum said.

    Woman dies while hiding in swimming pool

    A couple stayed in the pool of their Santa Rosa hilltop rental house for hours as the fire raged around them. Once the fires finally passed, Armando Berriz climbed out but his wife Carmen didn't make it.
    The couple had been celebrating their birthdays by the pool, playing games and swapping stories with relatives. When the flames surrounded the house at night, they took a car and tried to leave but a tree fell blocking the road.
    When they couldn't go any further, they exited the vehicle and made their way back up the ridge to the house. They jumped into the pool to escape the heat.
    "It wasn't until close to dawn that my mom's breath didn't have the stamina to make it any more," their daughter, Monica Ocon told CNN.

    CNN's Keith Allen, Artemis Moshtaghian, Dakin Andone, Dan Simon, David Williams contributed to this report.