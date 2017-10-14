California fires: Deputies braved flames to evacuate residents

Story highlights At least 36 people killed in wildfires

Winds threaten to impact wildfires, forecasters say

(CNN) As walls of flames and thick plumes of smoke continued to tear through Northern California Saturday, grim stories are emerging of the desperate attempts to save people in one of the state's deadliest wildfires.

The fire has killed 36 people, with many victims so badly burned, their bodies were reduced to ash and bones when rescuers found them. In some cases, authorities have used dental records, fingerprints, tattoos and serial numbers on hip implants to identify victims.

"We've been forced to work that direction because we may not have enough information to identify people because of the ... severity of the burn," Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano said Thursday.

Since the wind-drive fires began nearly a week ago, they have been fast and ruthless, shifting without much notice and destroying thousands of structures. The fires spread so fast in the middle of the night that many residents and first responders were caught off guard.

Deputies dodge flames

