Twitter gives profile names of Russian-linked accounts to Senate investigators

Story highlights The Twitter accounts sought to amplify political discord by highlighting hot-button political issues

Some of the tweets from these accounts promoted anti-Hillary Clinton stories

(CNN) Twitter has given staff of the Senate intelligence committee profile names of 201 accounts linked to Russian efforts at interfering in last year's election, two sources with knowledge of the matter confirm to CNN.

Investigators have now asked Twitter for the posts from these accounts, but as of Friday, they have not yet received word from Twitter on that front the sources said.

The handover, which The Associated Press first reported , occurred this week.

Twitter last month informed Congress that it removed roughly 200 accounts from its service after determining they were linked to Russia and sought to interfere in American politics.

"Of the roughly 450 accounts that Facebook recently shared as a part of their review, we concluded that 22 had corresponding accounts on Twitter. All of those identified accounts had already been or immediately were suspended from Twitter for breaking our rules," Twitter announced in a blog post last month. "In addition, from those accounts we found an additional 179 related or linked accounts, and took action on the ones we found in violation of our rules."

Read More