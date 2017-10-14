At Values Voter Summit, Bannon takes aim at GOP establishment

Story highlights Bannon told attendees at the Values Voter Summit to keep up the fight against the "imperial" political class

At one point, he directed his comments directly at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Washington (CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon implored conservative activists at a Washington gathering Saturday morning to continue fighting the GOP establishment, attacking a number of Republican members of Congress by name, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Bannon told attendees at the Values Voter Summit, an annual social conservative conference, to keep up the fight against the "imperial" political class.

"It's not my war, this is our war and y'all didn't start it, the establishment started it," Bannon said.

The Breitbart chief has been looking to unite Republicans behind President Donald Trump. His efforts highlight growing turmoil inside the Republican Party and the conservative movement.

At the summit, Bannon at one point directed his comments directly at McConnell, warning, "Up on Capitol Hill, it's like the Ides of March. They're just looking to find out who is going to be Brutus to your Julius Caesar. We've cut your oxygen off, Mitch."

