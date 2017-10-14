At Values Voter Summit, Bannon takes aim at GOP establishment

Washington (CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon implored conservative activists at a Washington gathering Saturday morning to continue fighting the GOP establishment, attacking a number of Republican members of Congress by name, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Bannon told attendees at the Values Voter Summit, an annual social conservative conference, to keep up the fight against the "imperial" political class.

"It's not my war, this is our war and y'all didn't start it, the establishment started it," Bannon said.

At one point directing his comments directly at McConnell, Bannon warned, "Up on Capitol Hill, it's like the Ides of March. They're just looking to find out who is going to be Brutus to your Julius Caesar. We've cut your oxygen off, Mitch."

Bannon has been openly attacking members of the Republican establishment for what he sees as hindering President Donald Trump's agenda. Another senator he referenced in the speech was Sen. Bob Corker, whom Bannon called at the summit "a real piece of work."