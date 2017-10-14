First on CNN: Acting EPA science adviser retiring

Story highlights Robert Kavlock also serves as acting assistant administrator for the Office of Research and Development

Kavlock has more than 33 years of scientific experience

Washington (CNN) The Environmental Protection Agency's acting science adviser is retiring, he told CNN Saturday.

Robert Kavlock, who also serves as acting assistant administrator for the Office of Research and Development, will be leaving his position effective November 3, he said. He initially declined to explain the reasons behind his retirement, but in a follow-up email to CNN, he said he had worked at the agency for four decades "so it was not an early retirement." He added that "the time was right to go for a variety of reasons."

Kavlock, who has more than 33 years of scientific experience , previously directed the National Center for Computational Toxicology within ORD. He joined the EPA in 1977, according to his biography on the agency's website.

The EPA did not immediately return requests for comment about Kavlock's retirement or who will replace him in both of his roles.

President Donald Trump has made no secret of his desire to roll back environmental regulations and change the playing field for the fossil-fuel industry.

