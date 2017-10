First on CNN: Acting EPA science adviser retiring

Story highlights Robert Kavlock also serves as acting assistant administrator for the Office of Research and Development

Kavlock has more than 33 years of scientific experience

Washington (CNN) The Environmental Protection Agency's acting science adviser is retiring, he told CNN Saturday.

Robert Kavlock, who also serves as acting assistant administrator for the Office of Research and Development, will be leaving his position effective November 3, he said. He declined to explain the reasons behind his retirement.

Kavlock, who has more than 33 years of scientific experience , previously directed the National Center for Computational Toxicology within ORD. He joined the EPA in 1977, according to his biography on the agency's website.

the advisory board's executive committee chairwoman, Deborah Swackhamer, In June, Kavlock was responsible for sending out emails to 38 EPA science advisory board members alerting them that their terms would not be renewed,the advisory board's executive committee chairwoman, Deborah Swackhamer, told E&E News . It was one of a number of moves EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has made since taking the post to overhaul the agency's scientific review process.

At the time, Kavlock wrote in a memo to the board members that was obtained by E&E News , EPA administrators wanted to reshape the committee.

