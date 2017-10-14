First on CNN: Acting EPA science adviser retiring

Robert Kavlock, who also serves as acting assistant administrator for the Office of Research and Development, will be leaving his position effective November 3, he said. He declined to explain the reasons behind his retirement.

E&E reported that he added later: "We are hopeful that an updated (Board of Scientific Counselors Executive Committee) and the five subcommittees can resume their work in 2018 and continue providing ORD with thoughtful recommendations and comments."

The EPA did not immediately return requests for comment about Kavlock's retirement or who will replace him in both of his roles.