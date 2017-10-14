Washington (CNN)House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said some of President Donald Trump's more inflammatory remarks have not only "raised eyebrows," but have also raised concerns among US allies as to whether he's serious about the military action he has threatened.
"I'm not sure the President has understood that a president's words weigh a ton and you can't say things casually," Pelosi told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.
Last month, Trump warned that the United States was prepared to take "devastating" military action against North Korea, and in August, he said he was "not going to rule out a military option" in Venezuela.
While Republican Sen. Bob Corker from Tennessee expressed concern this week that Trump was setting the country "on the path to World War III," Pelosi was hesitant to agree.
"That's a big charge," she said. "There could be a serious military initiation of serious military action, which would be most unfortunate."
But she added: "I thought it was quite interesting that a senior Republican leader in the Senate would say that about his President."
Pelosi, a Democrat from California, has worked with Trump in an effort to strike bipartisan deals, such as one last month that allowed for a three-month extension to the federal borrowing limit, and even encouraged him to tweet reassurance to DACA recipients after his decision to end the program.
Though Rep. Linda Sanchez, a fellow Democrat from California, called for Pelosi to step aside earlier this month, Pelosi said her 30 years of experience as a congresswoman are an asset to the Democratic Party.
"I think that the present occupant of the White House shows that experience counts for something, because he has none and he has not accomplished anything," she said.