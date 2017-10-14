Kneeling isn't about patriotism -- it's a distress signal

Story highlights Marvin Washington: Trump has turned NFL protest into something it was never about

Players wanted to bring attention to racial inequality in criminal justice system, he says

Marvin Washington is a retired athlete from the National Football League who played with the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. He was a financial adviser for the William Small Wealth Management Group and is now an entrepreneur and ambassador for Athletes for CARE, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about issues such as addiction, chronic pain and mental health. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

(CNN) I spent 10 years playing in the NFL, won a Super Bowl and have been blessed beyond imagination -- in no small part because of the best fans in professional sports -- fans of multiple races, genders, religions and political persuasions.

Marvin Washington

I'm not confused about the role the fans played in my success and neither are the current players in the league. I understand that many NFL fans on both sides feel strongly about the National Anthem protests and the issues of race that underlie them -- so do I and so do the current players. I am an African-American who grew up in the 1960s and the vitriol that surged two Fridays ago, stoked by a speech delivered in Alabama no less, is eerily reminiscent for me of that dark time in our history.

Some players had been engaging in periodic protest long before President Donald Trump's fateful rally, but it's also fair to say this wasn't top of mind for most people before that rally. Trump suggested (mostly white) owners should fire any of the (mostly black) players on their teams who engaged in protest during the National Anthem, and he called them a profane name

The protests, begun by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and now being carried on by current players, are not about patriotism -- they are about systemic racial inequality in the criminal justice system. They are about how communities of color are policed -- problems that experts on both sides agree on.

But Trump's message to black Americans was clear, and parts of his speech last month would have made George Wallace, the famously segregationist former governor of Alabama, proud. The President's comments were a deliberate feeding of a culture war centered on race. They were a choice he made that likely stemmed not from a sense of patriotism but rather out of political self-interest, designed to distract voters from his abject lack of accomplishment in office born of his own narcissism.