ISIS setbacks reported in Syria

Story highlights US-led coalition says it's eroding ISIS' hold on Raqqa, Syria

Syrian army reportedly seizes key city from terror group

(CNN) ISIS is said to have suffered key setbacks in Syria, with US-led coalition forces grabbing more turf in the terror group's self-declared capital of Raqqa and the Syrian military seizing a key eastern city.

The conflict, which started in 2011, has resulted in the deaths of an estimated 400,000 Syrians and the displacement of millions.

ISIS' hold on Raqqa has eroded. Eighty-five percent of the city has been liberated from the terror group, the US-led Combined Joint Task Force said Saturday.

In a written statement, the task force told CNN that "steady progress" was being made in defeating ISIS in the group's stronghold.

Fighting is expected in the days ahead, but a specific timeline for the defeat of ISIS hasn't been determined, it said.

