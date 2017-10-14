Story highlights Hurricane Ophelia is a Category 3 storm

It is a fast-moving storm that is farther east than any other major hurricane

(CNN) Record-setting Ophelia, a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (115 mph), was passing south of the Azores on Saturday on its path toward Ireland.

Ophelia will have big impacts for the British Isles beginning Monday, including hurricane-force winds forecast for Ireland.

The fast-moving storm intensified Saturday.

"The odd part about Ophelia is seeing this intensification take place in what's normally a much cooler region of the Atlantic Ocean," CNN Meteorologist Allison Chinchar said.

Little change in strength is expected Saturday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

