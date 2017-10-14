Somalia: Deadly explosion hits Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) At least 20 people were killed and many more were wounded Saturday in a massive vehicle bomb explosion at a busy junction in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, a senior police officer said.

Security forces had been tipped off about the vehicle carrying explosives and were pursuing it in the busy K5 district of the city when the explosion happened, said Col. Ahmed Hassan of the Mogadishu police.

Another vehicle bomb later went off less than a mile from the first blast. There were no reports of injuries, Hassan said. The driver of the car was arrested before the explosion but it remains unclear what triggered the blast.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombings. The blasts triggered a heavy security presence in the city, with security forces blocking many major roads.

Aftermath of #Mogadishu blast, as viewed from British Embassy pic.twitter.com/XVXCn6A675 — David Concar (@DConcar) October 14, 2017

Wire service news footage showed torn-up buildings and a burning truck at the first blast site.

Read More