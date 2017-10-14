Somalia explosion: At least 75 people killed in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) At least 75 people are dead after a car bomb rocked the Somali capital of Mogadishu, medical officials said Sunday.

Medina Hospital medical official Abdikarim Yusuf told CNN that 75 people died.

But Mogadishu Police Capt. Farah Osman put the death toll at 80, and said an additional 200 people were injured in the attack, the first of two bombs in the capital Saturday.

The initial vehicle bomb destroyed dozens of stalls and a popular hotel in the heart of Mogadishu.

Qatar's Embassy along the same junction was also severely damaged, according to a statement from its Foreign Affairs. One member of the embassy staff suffered minor injuries, the statement said.

