Puerto Ricans scramble for food and water 3 weeks after Maria

Lack of food, water and electricity remain a problem for millions on US commonweath

(CNN) Thousands have fled Puerto Rico in the three weeks since Hurricane Maria hit, but for the millions remaining the struggle for life's basic necessities seems to be never-ending.

Many travel hours in search of food and bottled water, only to find empty shelves at most grocery stores.

"I've never seen this in my life, never in my life," Emma Ramirez told CNN affiliate WAPA.

Fuel shortages made it difficult to deliver food in the first days after the hurricane, forcing many stores to close. They have since reopened, but supplies of food remain low.

The food supply chain has emptied, and "resupplying it (will) take some time," Manuel Reyes, vice president of the Puerto Rican Chamber of Marketing, Industry and Distribution of Food, told the TV station.