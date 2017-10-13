Story highlights New Orleans officer on patrol was shot several times and died at hospital, police say

Suspect surrendered and is under arrest

(CNN) A New Orleans police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in East New Orleans overnight, Superintendent of Police Michael Harrison said at a press conference early Friday morning.

The officer, assigned to New Orleans' 7th District, was on routine patrol along with three other officers shortly after midnight.

When they exited their vehicle after observing what was described as suspicious behavior, the officers were immediately fired upon by a male suspect, Harrison said.

One officer was struck and collapsed at the scene, while one or two officers returned fire, striking the suspect, according to Harrison.

The fallen officer, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was rushed to an area hospital where he passed away, Harrison told reporters outside the hospital.

Read More