Story highlights Young girl raises money for victims in hard-hit Florida

She led a similar fund-raising drive after Hurricane Matthew last year

(CNN) Nine-year-old Madeline Fox is at it again.

"I'm raising funds to help with medical care, replace buildings, to get more food and more resources." she told CNN.

Madeline and her family live in Florida, where Hurricane Irma plowed through last month. So again, it is personal.

"It's our family getting hurt and I wanted to help." Madeline said.

