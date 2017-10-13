Breaking News

9-year-old girl spreads love to Hurricane Irma victims

By Bethany Hines, CNN

Updated 5:01 PM ET, Fri October 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Madeline Fox, 9, and Jase Romano, 5, clean up in their Florida neighborhood after Hurricane Irma. The pair is raising money to help victims of the storm.
Madeline Fox, 9, and Jase Romano, 5, clean up in their Florida neighborhood after Hurricane Irma. The pair is raising money to help victims of the storm.

Story highlights

  • Young girl raises money for victims in hard-hit Florida
  • She led a similar fund-raising drive after Hurricane Matthew last year

(CNN)Nine-year-old Madeline Fox is at it again.

After raising more than $4,000 last year for victims of Hurricane Matthew, which hit the southeastern US coast, Madeline wants to spread love to survivors of Hurricane Irma.
"I'm raising funds to help with medical care, replace buildings, to get more food and more resources." she told CNN.
    Madeline and her family live in Florida, where Hurricane Irma plowed through last month. So again, it is personal.
    "It's our family getting hurt and I wanted to help." Madeline said.
    Read More
    And she's not alone this time around. Her friend, 5-year-old Jase Romano, hopped on board the love train.
    Madeline Fox, 9, and Jase Romano, 5.
    Madeline Fox, 9, and Jase Romano, 5.
    "He was inspired when I told him about what I did with (Hurricane) Matthew. We walked around the neighborhood to ask people for money," she said.
    Madeline and Jase reaching out to their neighbor, Susie, to help raise funds for Hurricane Irma relief.
    Madeline and Jase reaching out to their neighbor, Susie, to help raise funds for Hurricane Irma relief.
    "You always want to help others in need."
    Madeline set up a fund-raising page on Razoo. The money will go to Direct Relief, a non-profit working on the ground to help Florida's storm victims.
    "It is like every parent's dream to have a child with a heart like this," Madeline's mother, Erin Moore-Fox, said. "She is very perceptive about how other people are feeling. We are incredibly proud of her."