Now that Boy Scouts will admit girls, the competition is on

By Holly Yan and Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 7:03 AM ET, Fri October 13, 2017

When Juliette Gordon Low started the Girl Scouts in 1912, women didn&#39;t have the right to vote. From Low&#39;s initial gathering of 18 girls in Savannah, Georgia, there are now 2 million girls and 800,000 adult Girl Scout members. As part of the launch of Digital Cookie 2.0, the Girl Scouts agreed to share rarely-seen photos from the group&#39;s archives. Click through the gallery to see pictures from every decade of its existence.
When Juliette Gordon Low started the Girl Scouts in 1912, women didn't have the right to vote. From Low's initial gathering of 18 girls in Savannah, Georgia, there are now 2 million girls and 800,000 adult Girl Scout members. As part of the launch of Digital Cookie 2.0, the Girl Scouts agreed to share rarely-seen photos from the group's archives. Click through the gallery to see pictures from every decade of its existence.
1910s: Juliette Gordon Low hoped to create an organization "that would prepare girls to meet their world with courage, confidence and character." Dorothy Fath, left, Capt. Rhonda Piggot, middle, and Viola Oates from Cleveland Pansy Troop No. 1, shown here around 1919, were some of the first girls to benefit from Low's lofty mission.
1920s: A troop of Girl Scout Brownies is shown wearing the first official Brownie uniform in 1926. Today's Brownies are second and third graders who start learning new skills through earning badges and doing projects to help their community.
1930s: Girl Scout Jeanne Moy of Chicago is shown around 1930. The Girl Scout troops tended to reflect the waves of immigration to the United States, even printing Girl Scout information in other languages, including Polish, Yiddish and Italian.
1940s: A Girl Scout Brownie from Lake Erie Girl Scout Council in Cleveland, circa 1941, is shown here. (The first African-American troops were established as early as 1917, while one of the first Latina troops was formed in 1922.)
1950s: An integrated group of Girl Scout Brownies learned farming firsthand, circa 1950. It wasn't just a fluke. In 1956, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. called the Girl Scouts a "force for desegregation." Today, that principle extends to transgender girls.
1960s: In this picture from the 1960s, the four Brownie, Junior, Cadette, Senior and Adult age levels are all represented. There are now six levels for Girl Scouts, starting with Daisies in kindergarten and grade 1, and going up to Ambassadors for grades 10-12.
1970s: During the 1970s, the Girl Scouts elected Gloria D. Scott, their first African-American national board president.
1980s: A Girl Scout Junior helps Girl Scout Brownies with cookie deliveries, circa 1984. "Cookies are so much more than a fundraiser," says psychologist Andrea Bastiani Archibald, the Girl Scouts' chief girls expert. "When someone buys a box of cookies, they're helping girls develop their financial literacy skills, their social skills ... and their business ethics. Girls can carry these skills into the rest of their lives."
1990s: Girl Scouts introduced the technology badge in the 1980s, signaling the importance of girls' participation in STEM (science, technolgoy, engineering and math) programs.
2000s: Girl Scouts who participate in Girl Scout STEM programs show more interest in studying STEM subjects, according to a survey by the Scouts, and most will recommend the Girl Scout STEM program to their friends.
2010s: Nearly 90% of parents surveyed by the Girl Scouts reported their daughters get a greater variety of experiences from their troops than from other extracurricular activities. These Girl Scouts from 2014 would probably agree. Some 78% of Girl Scouts surveyed report having leadership experiences, compared to a national sample of 55% of girls and 61% of boys.
Story highlights

  • Boy Scouts announcement sparked questions about the future of the Girl Scouts
  • Girl Scouts defends importance of an "all-girl, girl-led, and girl-friendly" environment

(CNN)Leia Pameticky has been waiting for this moment for much of her young life.

When news broke that Boy Scouts of America will allow girls to join, the fourth grader from Kansas said she couldn't wait to go on the same adventures her father talked about from his Boy Scout days.
"I was like, yes! Finally!" Leia told CNN affiliate KWCH. "There is no boy and girl things. There's only people things."
    But not everyone is thrilled -- namely, Girl Scouts of the USA.

    The competition is on

    The BSA said its decision comes after years of requests from girls to join. Indeed, girls have been joining Boy Scout troops for years on a case-by-case basis. It's not even the first time BSA has opened its ranks to youth who are not boys -- teen girls, for example, have been able to join its Venturing program since the late-20th century.
    The announcement sparked questions about the future of the Girl Scouts and other gender-organized youth groups.
    The GSUSA defended the importance of an "all-girl, girl-led, and girl-friendly" environment. As both groups lose members to other afterschool activities, GSUSA's leadership has previously accused BSA of courting girls to boost falling enrollment -- a position it still stands by, spokesman Mike Lopes said Thursday.
    Girl Scouts national board member Charles Garcia accused the Boy Scouts of trying shore up revenue in the aftermath of lawsuits stemming from abuse cases within the organization.
    "The Boy Scouts' house is on fire" said Garcia, himself a former Boy Scout. He said the notion that the group is a convenient option for parents is "a smokescreen."
    BSA has not responded to a request for comment about Garcia's statement.
    But don't expect changes from the Girl Scouts any time soon. In the interest of maintaining safe spaces for girls, boys will still not be welcome, Lopes and other GSUSA members said. The group will keep relying on feedback from girls to shape programming, just as it has always done.
    "It won't force us to do anything different. We are constantly looking at our programming and talking to girls. We change things if they don't work," said Sue Else, CEO of Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, which includes Savannah, birthplace of the Girl Scouts.
    One change is clear, though -- the groups will be competing against each other for members.
    "We see it as more market competition," Else said, "and that's unfortunate."

    What's the difference, anyway?

    As the story goes, a meeting in 1912 with Sir Robert Baden-Powell, founder of Boy Scouts, inspired Juliette Gordon Low to establish Girl Scouts. The groups have been separate entities ever since, even as they pursued similar goals of building character and self-reliance through survival skills.
    The GSUSA has reinvented itself over the years to keep up with the times. In 2004, it hired a management consultant to address declining membership and revitalize its volunteer system. The group unveiled a "Core Business Strategy" that led to the consolidation of councils and shuttering of camps through mergers. Troop meetings and badges were supplemented by "journeys" offering exercises in developing healthy relationships, identifying community problems and lobbying government, to name a few.
    The changes led to increased membership in some markets, Else said. But some parents said they came at the expense of camping and outdoor activities.
    Decision to welcome girls isn't completely welcome
    Both groups share similarities, from the language in their respective pledges to merit badges. Both the Girl Scout Promise and the Boy Scout Oath vow to serve God and country and to help people at all times; both offer badges for entrepreneurship, cooking and camping.
    But some badges are unique to each group. Boy Scouts have badges for rifle shooting and shotgun shooting. The Girl Scouts have badges for babysitting and hosting dinner parties; after the BSA announced the change, on GSUSA's website, the Eating for Beauty badge turned into Eating for You.

    Changes in programming

    As one woman claiming to be a troop leader said in an unofficial GSUSA Facebook group, "I am completely fed up with the journeys and badges. We lost so many girls because of the weak programs and lack of support for outdoor activities."
    "We were only able to retain what was left of our troops by redesigning them to not do anything that you would not have Boy Scouts do," she wrote. "No more glitter, 'feelings jars' and 'Eating for Beauty' badges. We focused on girl-driven leadership and outdoor skills even though GSUSA doesn't have programs to support it."
    BSA offered camps to Girl Scouts affected by closures. But one former camp counselor said rules and regulations hindered the experience. No nighttime campfires were allowed, and no cooking over an open flame, said Sarah Ostrowski Simmons, a former resident counselor at Camp Elliott in Volant, Pennsylvania.
    "The girls got little to no actual camp experience except sleeping in a platform tent that was set up for them before they got to camp," she said. "I want my daughter to have the opportunity to camp more than once or twice a summer."
    Else said programming is decided among councils and troops, and that plenty of troops offer opportunities for camping and outdoors activities. The focus on science, technology, engineering and math skills is vital to ensuring that girls are prepared for the marketplace, she said.
    "We have analytics that show our programming works," she said.

    Eagle Scout vs. Gold Award

    Perhaps the most significant change is that girls will now be eligible to earn the title of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scouts.
    The rank of Eagle Scout is a prestigious and widely recognized achievement, one that can have longterm benefits in academic, professional and even military spheres. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Neil Armstrong and Former US Secretary of Defense Robert Gates are just a few notable men who have attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
    While there is a rough equivalent in the Girl Scouts -- the Gold Award -- the honor is not nearly as well-known as the Eagle Scout distinction. But GSUSA says girls who earn the Gold Award also reap benefits, including college scholarships and the chance to skip a rank in the military.
    GSUSA said 90% of female astronauts, 80% of female tech leaders, 75% of the current female senators, and all female US Secretaries of State were girl scouts. But it's not clear if any of those Girl Scouts were Gold Award recipients.
    Though the Gold Award may not be as widely recognizable, it carries weight within the Girl Scouts and among employers who know about it, Else said. She acknowledged the group needs to do more to build its visibility.
    "We've been striving to get those stories out," she said.

    Girls Scouts girls-only?

    GSUSA stands by the benefits of the girl-dominant environment and women as role models. It has not announced any plans to change in light of the Boy Scouts news.
    "The need for female leadership has never been clearer or more urgent than it is today -- and only Girl Scouts has the expertise to give girls and young women the tools they need for success," GSUSA said after the announcement.
    "Girl Scouts works," the national organization said. "We're committed to preparing the next generation of women leaders, and we're here to stay."

    HLN's Meridith Edwards, Dianne Gallagher and Erica Hill contributed to this report.