(CNN) The home of Charles Schulz, the creator of the "Peanuts" comic strip, was lost in the wildfires that are ravaging Northern California this week, his son Monte Schulz said.

Schulz's widow Jean, 78, was evacuated from their split-level home in Santa Rosa on Monday shortly before the fire reduced it to rubble, Monte Schulz told CNN. She is safe and staying with family, he said.

"The things that they lost in there are irreplaceable," said Monte Schulz. "It's not just the memorabilia. It's that life that my stepmother had with him. It's completely gone."

Charles and Jean Schulz moved into their hillside home in Santa Rosa in the late 1970's, his son said. The cartoonist died in his home in 2000.

Charles Schulz remains a beloved figure in the Santa Rosa community.

