Breaking News

Californians say they didn't receive emergency wildfire alerts

By Dakin Andone, CNN

Updated 2:25 PM ET, Fri October 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Wildfire victim: We had 5 minutes to escape
Wildfire victim: We had 5 minutes to escape

    JUST WATCHED

    Wildfire victim: We had 5 minutes to escape

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Wildfire victim: We had 5 minutes to escape 01:23

Story highlights

  • Some Northern California residents tell CNN they didn't get alerts before their homes burned
  • Several counties use mobile alert systems, but residents must subscribe and opt in to receive them

(CNN)When the wildfires in Northern California broke out this week, they spread so fast that many residents were caught off guard.

Some told CNN that the smell of smoke or their dogs whimpering were the only warnings they got before the fires tore through their neighborhoods, forcing them to flee their homes in the middle of the night.
Now local emergency management officials and authorities are facing criticism for how they informed residents of the fires -- and how they didn't.
    "From what I've heard from (friends and family), no one got an alert," said Sonoma County resident Margaret Curzon, whose parents lost their home to the blaze. "Everyone was blindsided by this."
    California counties and agencies used different methods to warn residents of impending danger from the fires, but some residents are saying they weren't effective. Here's a closer look at what was done and what was not.
    Read More

    The Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system

    At a press conference on Wednesday, state officials were questioned about why agencies had not used the federal Wireless Emergency Alert system to notify residents of the approaching fires.
    You may recognize a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) as the screech your cellphone makes when an Amber Alert has been issued in your area.
    Local agencies must apply for the authority to issue such alerts, which are sent to participating phone carriers through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS). According to the FCC, the WEA system sends alerts that are issued directly by the president, alerts that involve "imminent threats to safety or life" and Amber Alerts.
    California fires: 24 killed; mayor warns Calistoga residents to flee
    California fires: 24 killed; mayor warns Calistoga residents to flee
    This system is credited with helping authorities catch Ahmad Khan Rahimi, who is on trial for allegedly setting off bombs in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood in September 2016. Three hours after the NYPD, the FBI and the Office of Emergency Management sent an alert to area residents' phones, Rahimi was in police custody.
    At the time, New York City's police commissioner called the system "the future."
    Several state and county-level agencies in California affected by the wildfires have the ability to send the federal alerts as of August, according to FEMA, including the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (OES) and Sonoma and Mendocino Counties.
    Some statewide agencies, like the governor's OES and the California Highway Patrol, also are authorized to use the system.
    But Kelly Houston, deputy director for the OES, said the state doesn't send out alerts and warnings.
    This is what Californians really needed during the fires
    This is what Californians really needed during the fires
    "From the state level we wouldn't do that," she said. "Alerts and warnings happen on a local level ... They decide what are the appropriate alerts for their population." Which system is used depends on the county's emergency plan, Houston said.
    The California Highway Patrol's ability to use the WEA system "is limited only to Amber Alerts," said Sgt. Robert Nackey, "... so the CHP wouldn't have been able to use the early warning system to put out information regarding fires."

    What alerts were used?

    Mark Ghilarducci, director of the OES, told reporters Wednesday that "various counties use different ways to push information out to the public."
    Those methods could include posting warnings and information on social media or using a reverse 911 call to notify landlines. Some agencies also rely on Nixle, a subscription alert service, but residents must opt in to receive its mobile or email alerts.
    Survival stories start to emerge amid destruction from wildfires
    Survival stories start to emerge amid destruction from wildfires
    Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano said the county -- which is authorized to send WEAs, according to FEMA -- has systems in place to notify residents with landlines, but suggested in a news conference that people sign up for SoCoAlerts, which can send notifications via cell phone, email or text messages. The county also uses Nixle, he said.
    "If you don't sign your cellphone up, you don't get that service," Giordano said.
    "So the message is, sign up for SoCoAlerts if you live in this county, because then it sends the message to your cell phone just like your house phone," he added. The speed at which the fires spread was also a factor in communications, he said.

    Resident: 'Would've been nice to get an alert'

    But those methods weren't enough to prepare Curzon or her parents, who didn't even know they existed.
    Curzon's parents live in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa. It's the largest city in Sonoma County, where the fires have claimed 17 lives. Her mother and father lost their home in the blaze on Monday.
    Curzon told CNN her mother woke up around around 2 a.m. to the sound of their family dog whimpering. That's when she first became aware of the fire.
    Hundreds of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa were destroyed by fire.
    Hundreds of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa were destroyed by fire.
    Neither Curzon nor her parents received any type of warning or alert ahead of the fire, she said, but she signed up for the county's Nixle alerts Monday morning after her roommate told her about them. "I didn't even know it existed before the fire happened," she said.
    Curzon said she was familiar with Amber Alerts issued through the WEA system and found it "pretty disturbing" that Sonoma County had the ability to send out a warning but didn't.
    "I mean, they could have sent out an alert to warn people about what was going on," she said. "Maybe they didn't because they didn't realize how quickly the fire was going to spread ... but it would've been nice to get an alert."

    County: WEA would've notified too many people

    Jennifer Larocque, a spokeswoman for Sonoma County, said officials chose not to send out a WEA because it would target too large a geographic area, evacuating residents who weren't in danger and causing gridlock on the roads.
    "To keep everyone safe we chose not to use a mass alert that would have reached areas that are not affected by the fire, in turn keeping roads open for emergency vehicles reaching people in need," she said.
    Colby Clark, left, comforts her mother, Bonnie Trexler, after law enforcement escorted them to Trexler&#39;s home in Napa, California, to retrieve medicine and personal items on Wednesday, October 11. Trexler was one of the lucky few in her neighborhood whose home was spared. Deadly wildfires have been tearing through the state, destroying homes and businesses and prompting evacuation orders.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Colby Clark, left, comforts her mother, Bonnie Trexler, after law enforcement escorted them to Trexler's home in Napa, California, to retrieve medicine and personal items on Wednesday, October 11. Trexler was one of the lucky few in her neighborhood whose home was spared. Deadly wildfires have been tearing through the state, destroying homes and businesses and prompting evacuation orders.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 32
    Highway Patrol officers go door to door to ask Sonoma residents to evacuate their homes as a wildfire approaches on October 11.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Highway Patrol officers go door to door to ask Sonoma residents to evacuate their homes as a wildfire approaches on October 11.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 32
    Homes are destroyed in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa on October 11.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Homes are destroyed in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa on October 11.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 32
    The sign of a Firestone store malfunctions in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    The sign of a Firestone store malfunctions in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, October 10.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 32
    Damaged winemaking vats and tanks stand in ashes and debris at the Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Damaged winemaking vats and tanks stand in ashes and debris at the Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 32
    Smoke clouds the sun from wildfires burning in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley on October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Smoke clouds the sun from wildfires burning in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley on October 10.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 32
    Mary Caughey, center in blue, reacts after finding her wedding ring in the remains of her home in Kenwood on October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Mary Caughey, center in blue, reacts after finding her wedding ring in the remains of her home in Kenwood on October 10.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 32
    Puddles of melted metal trail away from a burned-out car near Napa on October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Puddles of melted metal trail away from a burned-out car near Napa on October 10.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 32
    A TV cameraman inches closer to a burning building at a winery in Napa Valley on Monday, October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A TV cameraman inches closer to a burning building at a winery in Napa Valley on Monday, October 9.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 32
    A firefighting plane helps battle a blaze just north of Tustin on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A firefighting plane helps battle a blaze just north of Tustin on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 32
    A historic barn burns in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A historic barn burns in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 32
    The Santa Rosa Hilton Hotel burns to the ground on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    The Santa Rosa Hilton Hotel burns to the ground on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 32
    Jim Stites watches as part of his neighborhood burns in Fountaingrove on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Jim Stites watches as part of his neighborhood burns in Fountaingrove on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 32
    Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area of a Santa Rosa trailer park on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area of a Santa Rosa trailer park on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 32
    A man rushes to save his house as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A man rushes to save his house as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 32
    Kristine Pond searches what&#39;s left of her family&#39;s home in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Kristine Pond searches what's left of her family's home in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 32
    Police cars block State Route 241 as smoke rises above Orange on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Police cars block State Route 241 as smoke rises above Orange on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 32
    A firefighter douses flames in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A firefighter douses flames in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 32
    A woman moves horses in Orange as strong Santa Ana winds blow smoke from the Canyon 2 fire toward them on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A woman moves horses in Orange as strong Santa Ana winds blow smoke from the Canyon 2 fire toward them on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 32
    A firefighter douses flames at a home in Anaheim on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A firefighter douses flames at a home in Anaheim on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 32
    Traffic backs up as people flee Orange on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Traffic backs up as people flee Orange on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 32
    Santa Rosa residents sift through the remains of a burned home on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Santa Rosa residents sift through the remains of a burned home on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 32
    The remains of fire-damaged homes and cars smolder at a Santa Rosa trailer park on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    The remains of fire-damaged homes and cars smolder at a Santa Rosa trailer park on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 32
    A tent structure built for the Safeway Open golf tournament burns in Napa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A tent structure built for the Safeway Open golf tournament burns in Napa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 32
    Fire consumes a barn in Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Fire consumes a barn in Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 32
    Smoke rises in the hills east of Napa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Smoke rises in the hills east of Napa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 32
    A man passes a burning house in Napa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A man passes a burning house in Napa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 32
    The remains of fire-damaged homes are seen in Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    The remains of fire-damaged homes are seen in Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 32
    A wildfire burns behind the Sonoma Raceway on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A wildfire burns behind the Sonoma Raceway on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 32
    A building burns in Napa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A building burns in Napa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 32
    Flames overtake a building in the Napa wine region on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Flames overtake a building in the Napa wine region on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 32
    Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 32
    02 california wildfires 101204 california wildfires 101230 california wildfires 101103 california wildfires 101227 california wildfires 101025 california fire 1010 18 california wildfires 101019 california wildfires 1010TEASE 02 cnnphotos deadly wildfires RESTRICTED17 california wildfires 1010TEASE 03 cnnphotos deadly wildfires 24 california wildfires 101001 CA wildfire 101029 california wildfires 01 ca wildfire 101003 ca wildfire 101004 ca wildfire 101006 ca wildfire 101031 california wildfires32 california wildfires07 ca wildfire 101030 california wildfires02 ca wildfire 101006 california wildfires 100912 california wildfires 100908 ca wildfire 101020 california wildfires 100910 california wildfires 100908 california wildfires 1009TEASE 01 cnnphotos deadly wildfires RESTRICTED09 ca wildfire 101004 california wildfires 1009
    Larocque emphasized the "multi-faceted approach" county officials took to notify residents, including alerts through Nixle, SoCoAlerts and the CodeRED mobile alert app, all of which require residents to sign up and opt in.
    Scott Alonso, a Sonoma County spokesman, said Friday there were 10,557 residents signed up to receive SoCoAlerts, nearly 8,000 of them in Santa Rosa. That's roughly 2% of the estimated 503,070 people living in Sonoma County in 2016.
    The county also used reverse 911 calls to warn residents with landlines, Larocque said, and Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies went door to door to tell residents to evacuate.

    Alerts came too late

    But even some residents who were aware of the various alert systems said they fell short of what was necessary to safely warn them about the fires.
    Joseph Pader, 28, lives in Soda Canyon near Napa, California. He was signed up for Nixle alerts from the Napa Sheriff Department but said he didn't receive a warning until 3 or 4 a.m., at which point, "it was too late to leave."
    According to FEMA, Napa County doesn't have any agencies authorized to send a WEA.
    Wildfires kill couple married for 75 years and leave 250+ missing
    Wildfires kill couple married for 75 years and leave 250+ missing
    It wasn't until hours later that workers from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) arrived and informed them they would have to leave under a mandatory evacuation notice.
    Pader remained behind and helped neighbors pack and evacuate. Around 6 p.m., he watched the fire engulf his home. His family had lived there for 26 years.
    "It took about 10 minutes for my whole home to burn down," he said. "It's never gonna be the same. I grew up in that home. It's very close to my heart."
    Napa County officials didn't respond to repeated requests for comment. The county's Emergency Services site encourages people to subscribe to local alerts through Nixle.
    Pader supports his local authorities, he said, and believes they were doing the best they could. But he was disappointed with their emergency response this time.
    "It could've been handled better," he said. "The resources were very thin, almost nonexistent."

    CNN's Carma Hassan, Tom Larson, Intisar Seraaj, David Williams and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.