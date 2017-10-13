In a smoldering California winery, a boiling river of red wine emerges

A bubbling underground river of wine flows away from a burned Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa, California on October 10, 2017.

(CNN) Among smoldering casks and ruined wine bottles in a burnt-out California winery, an ominous and fascinating sight unfolds: A stream of red wine, running down a hill, boiling from the heat of the ground below.

Photographer Josh Edelson was documenting severe fire damage at the Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa, California when he noticed the strange phenomenon. He told SFGate the wine spilled from a large plastic container that had melted.

Melted wine bottles are seen among the burned out remains of the Signorello Estate Winery in Napa, California on October 11, 2017.

Sonia Byck-Barwick, who runs Paradise Ridge with her brother, Rene, told CNN their property is completely burned , and so are all of the grapes they already picked for the season. Despite the destruction, Byck-Barwick is already planning on fixing up a small building on the property to use as a tasting room, so people know the business isn't gone for good.

Burned wine barrels at Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa, California.

"It's important that people don't stop coming because of this," she said. "We're going to need people to come. We're going to need people supporting us," she said.