Collins to remain in Senate, bypass run for Maine governor

(CNN) Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Friday she has decided to stay in the Senate, where she is a moderate Republican swing vote, rather than running for governor in 2018.

Collins announced her plans at a local Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Rockport.

Her decision means Collins will continue to wield major influence in the Senate, where twice this year she was one of three Republicans to break with President Donald Trump and oppose the GOP's efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

She read a note from a colleague -- whom she did not name -- who had told her "the institution would suffer in your absence."

"As I thought about the senator's words, I realized how much needs to be done in a divided, troubled Washington, if we are to serve the people that we represent effectively. I have demonstrated the ability to work across the aisle to build coalitions and to listen to the concerns of the people of my state, my country and my colleagues," Collins said.