Washington (CNN) An attorney for Roger Stone says the longtime confidante to President Donald Trump has complied with the House Russia investigators' request for him to provide the identity of his intermediary to WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange.

But Stone's attorney, Grant Smith, would not say whether that meant Stone had in fact revealed the identity of his WikiLeaks go-between to the House intelligence committee.

"Mr. Stone has complied with the committee's requests. No further statement will be issued," Smith said, declining to answer any additional questions.

Reps. Mike Conaway of Texas and Adam Schiff of California, the Republican and Democrat leading the House intelligence panel's Russia investigation, told CNN Thursday they were prepared to subpoena Stone if he did not produce the identity of his intermediary by Friday.

Officials with Conaway and Schiff could not immediately be reached for comment to verify whether Stone had complied with the panel's request.

Read More