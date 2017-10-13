62% say Puerto Ricans aren't getting the help they need

Washington (CNN) More than six in 10 Americans say that Puerto Rico isn't getting the help they need and a majority says the federal government hasn't been doing enough and the response is too slow, according to a new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation .

A broad 62% of respondents said most Puerto Ricans are not getting the help they need, while only one in three said that they are. The results were largely split along party lines, with 80% of Democrats, 61% of Independents and 38% of Republicans saying more help is needed.

Meanwhile, a slim majority of Americans, 52%, said they do not think the federal government is doing enough to restore electricity and access to food and water, the poll found. The same number, 52%, said that the federal government's response has been too slow, highlighting similar partisan splits.

More people also believe problems restoring basic services are more the fault of the federal government than the local Puerto Rican government. A plurality, 44%, said most of the blame for the problems with Puerto Rico's recovery lies with the federal government, but 32% said it falls on the disorganization of the local government.

Americans are evenly divided on whether race and poverty are driving the slow response. Forty-six percent said things would be moving faster if Puerto Rico were a wealthier place with fewer Hispanic people. Forty-four percent said poverty and ethnicity have not affected the recovery. The responses to these questions were also largely split along party lines.