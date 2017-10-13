Story highlights Repealing and replacing Obamacare was Republicans' signature campaign promise

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he would not pay for CSRs

(CNN) The Trump administration is increasingly making it harder for the Affordable Care Act to operate raising questions about whether the Republican Party -- which failed to overhaul the law in the Senate -- will finally fix the health care law or leave it to flounder.

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump announced an executive order that would make it easier for small businesses to pool together in group insurance plans, an idea that experts have warned could lure healthier enrollees away from the Obamacare market place and into skimpier plans. By Thursday night, Trump had announced another blow to Obamacare: He would no longer make what are known as cost-sharing reduction payments , funding the federal government gives to insurers to reduce health care costs of low-income people.

For months, Trump has been threatening to cease the payments, but even congressional Republicans have privately acknowledged that stopping them could throw the health care system into chaos.

Now, Republican leaders in Congress will have to decide if they are willing to step in to partially salvage a law they have spent seven years campaigning against.

Without CSR payments, insurers can leave the marketplace and raise premiums on consumers in future. Now that Republicans control both legislative branches and the White House, there are concerns that the GOP could share the brunt of the blame for skyrocketing costs.

