Mulvaney defends Trump's health care moves

Washington (CNN) The director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, defended President Donald Trump's latest hit to the Affordable Care Act on Friday.

"The President doesn't want to write a check of your and my tax money to these large health insurance companies that are making hundreds of millions of dollars," Mulvaney said in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Thursday night, the White House announced it would end health care cost-sharing subsidies by not fulfilling payments to insurance companies that help low-income enrollees pay for health care under Obamacare.

Trump called out Democrats on Twitter on Friday, telling them to work on a bipartisan way to "fix" the program.

"The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding. Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix!" Trump tweeted.

