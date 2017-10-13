Trump on Puerto Rico: 'I will always be with them!'

Story highlights This is a stark contrast to his tweets Thursday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump sought Friday morning to repair political damage by telling Puerto Rico "I will always be with them."

The day before, he ignited outrage after he said federal aid can't be there "forever," suggesting that Puerto Rico is going to have to shoulder more responsibility for recovery efforts from Hurricane Maria. The island is still reeling from a lack of electricity, public health access and a rising death toll.

The remarks quickly prompted cries from Democratic lawmakers, who argue that Puerto Rico still needs a lot of help, as well as the mayor of San Juan, who said they were "unbecoming" and appeared to come from a "hater in chief."

Trump tweeted Friday, "The wonderful people of Puerto Rico, with their unmatched spirit, know how bad things were before the H's. I will always be with them!"

But on Thursday, he blamed the beleaguered island for a financial crisis "largely of their own making" and infrastructure that was a "disaster" before the hurricane.

