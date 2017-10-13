(CNN) On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at allowing people to band together to seek more affordable health insurance, a move some consider an attempt to cripple the Affordable Care Act.

It was the 49th executive order that Trump has signed since coming into office on January 20. The last president to sign that many executive orders through October 13 of his first year in office? Lyndon Johnson.

This chart tells that story.

Why does it matter? Because Trump was a vociferous critic of then-President Barack Obama's use of executive orders -- casting them as a purposeful end-run of the legislative branch.

"Obama goes around signing executive orders," Trump said in February 2016. "He can't even get along with the Democrats. He goes around signing all these executive orders. It's a basic disaster. You can't do it."

Read More