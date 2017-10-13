Washington Post: Corker says Trump can't 'castrate' Tillerson

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennesse, told The Washington Post in an interview posted Friday that President Donald Trump public statements on foreign policy "castrate" his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson -- creating "binary" scenarios for the United States on the world stage.

"You cannot publicly castrate your own secretary of state without giving yourself that binary choice," Corker told The Washington Post's Jackson Diehl in a phone interview on Friday. "The tweets -- yes, you raise tension in the region (and) it's very irresponsible."

Corker added that the Trump administration has made some progress on North Korea especially when it comes to working with China, which he credited to Tillerson's diplomatic efforts.

"The greatest diplomatic activities we have are with China, and the most important, and they have come a long, long way," Corker said, according to the Post. "Some of the things we are talking about are phenomenal."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

