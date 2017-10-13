Story highlights Former VP Joe Biden has kicked up speculation with his travel schedule

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has a colorful metaphor for a 'Medicare for all' litmus test

Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

What does a California Senate primary in 2018 have to do with a Democratic presidential race in 2020? Potentially a lot.

Kevin de León is the first Democrat to decide to Dianne Feinstein. Billionaire environmentalist and megadonor Tom Steyer is considering doing it too. While it's too soon to know if they are viable, what's already clear is that Feinstein -- who's been criticized for not being aggressive enough against President Donald Trump -- is facing a real challenge from the left. State Senate leaderis the first Democrat to decide to run against Sen.. Billionaire environmentalist and megadonoris considering doing it too. While it's too soon to know if they are viable, what's already clear is that Feinstein -- who's been criticized for not being aggressive enough against President-- is facing a real challenge from the left.

This could pit her against many of the progressives who backed Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 campaign. And though Sanders himself is largely staying out of Democratic primaries, figures popular with the "Berniecrat" crowd, including California Rep. Ro Khanna, are lining up against Feinstein.

Both Sen. Kamala Harris and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti are strongly supporting Feinstein. If she ends up in serious jeopardy, that support could cause both of them problems with progressives. Out-of-state Democratic 2020 prospects, meanwhile, could see wading into a nationalized, marquee contest as a way to elevate their own profile ahead of a presidential race in which California is now slotted early on the calendar, right after Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

