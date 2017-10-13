How Trump can become one of America's greatest presidents

Story highlights Philip Lederer: Nuclear weapons ban needed, but public should pressure nuclear powers

Trump should reverse decades of US foreign policy by backing a ban, Lederer says

Dr. Philip Lederer is a member of the Greater Boston Physicians for Social Responsibility. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) President Donald Trump argued this week that he wants America's nuclear stockpile in "tiptop shape," while denying a report that he planned to increase the US arsenal tenfold.

Last month at the United Nations, Trump said that if forced to defend itself, the United States "will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," with its 25 million citizens. A week ago, he summoned reporters to the State Dining Room, where he was holding a dinner for military commanders and their spouses. To the guests, he stated that this could be "the calm before the storm." And when asked, "What's the storm?" he responded ominously, "You'll see."

The North Korean foreign minister jabbed back , describing his nation's nuclear weapons as a "sword of justice."

The exchange of threats with North Korea is helping no one.

Trump has established himself as a proponent of nuclear weapons. However, anyone can change, and he could become the unconventional leader he promised during the presidential campaign. As unlikely as it seems today, Trump could reinvent himself by reversing decades of American policy. By providing leadership in the campaign for a nuclear ban treaty, Trump would catapult himself into the record books as one of the greatest presidents in US history.