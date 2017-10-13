Harvey Weinstein's master class on power and abuse

Story highlights Alexandra King: Famous or unknown, many woman have had to confront their own Harvey Weinstein

Alexandra King is a digital producer for social TV at CNN.

(CNN) Hotel rooms. Private meetings. Requests for massages or to watch him shower.

It's a script familiar to many women. And not just the ones on the receiving end of Harvey Weinstein's particularly odious brand of the Hollywood treatment.

But what's striking, other than just how long Weinstein seems to have gotten away with his myriad alleged crimes, are the similarities in the harrowing stories made by his multiple accusers, who now include such famous actresses as Gwyneth Paltrow, Heather Graham and Angelina Jolie.

As more and more women share their stories about Weinstein, and I believe there will be more, I hope that the chorus of their collective voices will highlight the importance of identifying and understanding the insidious language of abuse that is so often used to exploit, undermine and silence women.

