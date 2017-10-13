Romain Grosjean: Stress testing a Formula One star's brain

Story highlights F1 drivers dubbed "super performers"

(CNN) If you want to get ahead on the Formula One grid it turns out you need to be a cognitive "super performer."

Making split decisions at high speed again and again, F1 drivers' brains are working overtime to deal with the extreme demands of one of the world's most pressurized sports, according to performance scientist James Hewitt, who works at Hintsa Performance -- a company working in the area of "human high-performance."

"I'm really interested in super performers, people who exhibit particularly high levels of cognitive capabilities, maybe an ability to sustain their attention to a much greater degree than you see in the average population," Hewitt, who is head of science and innovation at Hintsa, told CNN's The Circuit.

"It's the integration of these different cognitive capabilities -- many residing in the front of the brain in the frontal cortex -- that define what I would call super performers," added Hewitt. "We see many of these in Formula One."

