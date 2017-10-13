Breaking News

Flying motorbike joins Dubai Police's list of extreme gadgets

Updated 7:49 AM ET, Fri October 13, 2017

Hoversurf -- This Russian-designed hoverbike is the newest addition to Dubai Police's tech squad.
Dubai Police are not alone in utilizing innovative flying vehicles. Companies around the world are coming up with new designs for vertical take-off and landing (VTOLs) aircraft.

Hoversurf -- This Russian-designed hoverbike is the newest addition to Dubai Police's tech squad.
In April 2017, US ride-sharing app giant Uber announced its Elevate program -- which will see vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft transport riders by air by 2020. The company is looking to launch the program in Dallas, Texas and Dubai.
Uber says its VTOLs will cut transport time dramatically, with a trip that normally takes over an hour on the ground taking just 15 minutes by VTOL.
The Flyer, a concept by US startup Kitty Hawk, is a one-seater electric aircraft with eight motors -- which, according to the company, won&#39;t require a pilot license to operate. Its first prototype was unveiled in April 2017 and should be available by the end of the year. The price of the aircraft will be revealed at a later date.
Founded by five MIT graduates in 2006, US start-up Terrafugia has two flying car offerings. The Transition, pictured here, operates much like a light sport aircraft in the air and as a typical car on the ground. It was unveiled in 2009 and a 2019 first delivery is expected. Terrafugia is currently taking reservations, with a $10,000 deposit.
Terrafugia&#39;s other concept, the TF-X, is a flying car that will be capable of vertical takeoff and landing. The design was revealed in 2013 and a delivery date hasn&#39;t currently been set.
Airbus&#39;s Pop.Up concept, announced in March 2017, is a flying car featuring modules that would transform the vehicle into a car, or an aircraft.
The Pop.Up is self-piloted, and passengers can manage the system with an app. No flight date has been currently set.
Another one of Airbus&#39;s projects, the Vahana is a single-passenger VTOL that&#39;s scheduled to fly by the end of 2017.
Slovakia-based AeroMobil has rolled out several versions of its flying car prototype ever since the company launched in 2010. The four-wheel vehicle transforms into a VTOL. It&#39;s available for pre-order at the end of 2017.
Meanwhile the CityAirbus concept -- another VTOL from the French aerospace giant -- is cut from the same cloth, though it carries up to four passengers. The first flight will take place end of 2018.
Dubai partnered with Chinese drone company Ehang to develop the Ehang 184, a single-passenger drone that has undergone multiple test flights. It should be ready for launch in July 2017, and Dubai hopes to shuttle passengers in them by 2020.
Developed by German startup e-volo, the Volocopter has been in the works since 2010. After releasing various prototypes of the VTOL through the years, in April 2017 e-volo unveiled the 2X. An evolution of previous designs, the 2X carries two passengers and is pilot-controlled -- although there are plans for it to become autonomous eventually.
(CNN)Dubai Police, already home to Lamborghini patrol cars, self-driving robots and android officers, has decided to take to the skies in what can only be described as a flying motorbike.

The vehicle, called the Scorpion and designed by Russian tech company Hoversurf, relies on four propellers to stay airborne, with the rider crouched precariously close to the exposed blades. Capable of 40 mph and a travel time of 25 minutes, the single-seat craft, which can carry 600 lbs, can also operate autonomously.
After appearing at tech shows earlier this year, Dubai Police has decided to add one to its list of cutting-edge gadgets, all part of the force's "smart city" plans.
According to the Facebook page of Hoversurf CEO Alexander Atamanov, the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Police and has been invited to open mass production of the vehicle in the Dubai area.
    A new electric motorbike concept unveiled by Dubai Police at Gitex 2017.
    A new electric motorbike concept unveiled by Dubai Police at Gitex 2017.
    Unveiled at Dubai's Gitex Technology show, the Scorpion was presented alongside a new electric motorbike concept by Japanese firm Mikasa -- firmly rooted to the ground, but with a top speed of 124 mph according to the police and looking like something out of the film "Tron."
    Watch the Dubai Police's new Scorpion in action below, and scroll through the gallery above to discover more about the future of flying vehicles.