(CNN) Autism research suffered a significant setback after an island used for scientific study was ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

Cayo Santiago is a spit of land off the coast of Puerto Rico and home to a population of rhesus macaque monkeys used for essential scientific research.

It has been utterly destroyed, according to Noah Snyder-Mackler, an assistant professor in the psychology department at the University of Washington who studies the monkeys.

"We really don't want to lose this. I think this could prove bad for human health and researching human health in general," he said, "if we're not able to save this vulnerable and extremely valuable population of rhesus macaques that have led to numerous discoveries and have led to understanding human health (and) the human brain."

Scientists believe that most, if not all, of the monkeys have survived, but Snyder-Mackler said the research will be delayed for many months.

