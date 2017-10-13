Obesity among all US adults reaches all-time high

Story highlights 39.6% of adults and 18.5% of children in tne US are obese, new report says

Experts say more policy changes are necessary to fight obesity

(CNN) The United States will not be escaping the obesity epidemic crisis anytime soon: Nearly 40% of adults and 19% of youth are obese, the highest rate the country has ever seen in all adults, according to research released Friday by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Since 1999, there has been a staggering rise in the prevalence of obesity, particularly in adults, without any "signs of it slowing down," according to the study's lead researcher, Dr. Craig Hales, medical epidemiologist at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Youth obesity rates seem to be more stable in recent years. However, it is "too early to tell" what direction youth obesity prevalence will take. At least four more years of data are required to truly understand the direction, Hales said.

What is "very striking" about this information is that there has been a 30% increase in adult obesity and 33% increase in youth obesity from 1999-2000 data to 2015-16, despite government-focused efforts to address the issue, according to Michael W. Long, assistant professor at the Milken Institute of School Public Health at George Washington University.

"They haven't done enough," said Long, who was not involved in the new report.

Read More