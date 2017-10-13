Story highlights Rory's McIlroy's childhood home up for sale

(CNN) If you have a spare $320,000 then a slice of prime golfing real estate could be yours.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy's childhood home is up for sale and a quick glance at the realtor's sale details for the property might help explain why McIlroy has been such a successful golfer.

The four-bed semi-detached house in Holywood, Northern Ireland -- the town where McIlroy was born -- has a mini golf course in the garden and an electronic-driving range in the garage.

The property is just a 20-minute walk to the Holywood golf club where McIlroy honed the skills that have so far yielded four major championships and 95 weeks at the top of the world golf rankings.

