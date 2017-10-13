Story highlights The USMNT finished fifth in the CONCACAF table

It's the first time the USMNT has missed the World Cup since 1986

(CNN) Bruce Arena has resigned as head coach of the US men's soccer team following the side's embarrassing failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year.

"It is the greatest privilege for any coach to manage their country's National Team, and as I leave that role today, I am honored and grateful to have had that opportunity twice in my career," Arena said in a statement.

The USMNT lost to Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 on Tuesday, thereby ensuring the team wouldn't be competing in a World Cup for the first time since 1986.

"Obviously, the end of the qualifying campaign on Tuesday was disappointing to all of us," US Soccer president Sunil Gulati said in a call with reporters.

"It's a shock to the system, and while we had some ups and downs throughout the process, we fully expected to qualify going into the game on Tuesday.