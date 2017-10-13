Story highlights First Milan Derby of the season takes place on Sunday

(CNN) This was supposed to be AC Milan's year.

A summer of heavy investment, bankrolled by the club's new Chinese owners, was meant to signal the start of a return to the glory days in which the Rossoneri competed with Europe's elite.

An entirely new starting XI could be fielded from the players acquired, with Milan boasting the signings of Leonardo Bonucci from reigning Serie A champions Juventus, promising midfielder Franck Kessie and Portugal's brightest young star, striker Andre Silva.

Seven league games into the season, however, and the influx of stars have so far failed to gel and find consistency as a team.

Solid, if not spectacular, wins have been punctuated by comprehensive, humbling defeats -- a 4-1 hammering away to Lazio stands out as a particular low point -- leaving the Rossoneri seventh in Serie A.