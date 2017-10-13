'White Famous' recycles Hollywood cliches

(CNN) "White Famous" is most notable for its title, which represents the career goal outlined for a rising African-American comedian by his agent. After that, this breezy Showtime comedy basically just feels like the latest variation on "Entourage," with producer Jamie Foxx lending some sizzle by appearing as an "I'm a big star"-crazy version of himself.

Floyd Mooney (Jay Pharoah) is at a crossroads that will determine how and whether his career is going to take off, with the added motivation that he'd like to get back together with the ex-girlfriend (Cleopatra Coleman) with whom he has a son.

Still, he faces a litany of choices that mostly hinge on some variation of selling out, which, in the opening episodes, including an offer to play an old woman, Tyler Perry-style, in a Jamie Foxx movie.

Written by Tom Kapinos ("Californication"), the series possesses the by-now customary jaded view of Hollywood, where everyone's a bit of a jerk. That includes the casual racism -- or just plain insensitivity -- that Floyd encounters in his travels.

When a white director asks if he's offended him, Floyd reassures the guy that he's just a typical "well-meaning, west-of-the-405 racist," the kind of insider-ish joke that requires a modest understanding of Southern California's freeway system.

